Kim's closet is temperature controlled. (Picture: Instagram)

The 38-year-old reality star keeps new and essential pieces in her own personal wardrobe and so created a digital closet - much like Cher Horowitz's in the 1995 hit film 'Clueless' - that has "different sections" of garments she has previously worn, including her "wedding dress and shoes". She said: "All of my old clothes go into a storage facility that's temperature controlled, and I have different sections, like one for all my Met Gala dresses. Each thing is in a garment bag with a photo of me at the event. I try to keep the shoes with the look as often as possible, especially in my wedding section. I have my wedding shoes and my dress on one rack. Then there's my Hervé Leger section from back in the day - maybe not the looks with the shoes, but I have all the dresses. Pretty much everything I've worn to an event is there."

And the curvaceous beauty keeps her iconic gold Versace gown, which she wore to the 2018 Met Gala, in her own personal wardrobe because she "loves seeing it".

She added: "When I did the ad campaign for Balmain, Olivier Rousteing gave me one of everything, so I have a whole Balmain section. Sometimes I'll take a mix of things that I love to see in my closet - even last year's Versace dress that I wore to the Met I'll keep in my closet because I love seeing it.

"Depending on what's in, like, say, neon, I'll pull everything like that from the storage and put in my closet. If it's starting to fade, then I'll put it all in storage."

Kim - who has three children, daughter North, five, son Saint, three, and 13-month-old Chicago, and a fourth child on the way with her husband Kanye West - also explained that every garment in her wardrobe is "photographed", "numbered" and linked to an app on her phone, so she can look back on the pieces and re-wear certain garments if they come back into fashion.

She told W magazine: "Visually, I want my closet to look not so full. First I had everything, and then I couldn't sift through everything. So I have a process of editing. I have this app that has everything photographed and everything has a number so I can say, "Hey, this item was pulled." As we take things out, I log it out or log it back in. Yeah, I'm the most organised person ever."