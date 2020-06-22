Level 3: How salon and grooming businesses are gearing up to reopen

After three months of not being able to operate due to the national lockdown caused by the coronavirus global pandemic, the hair and beauty industry is finally back in business.



This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on June 17 that personal care services, including hairdressers and beauty services, can now open.



Salons like Hairitage Salon 99, who have been waiting for this opportunity, wasted no time and opened all its branches on June 20.



Taking to Instagram, they announced that although they are back in business, only people who have booked their treatment will be attended to and no walk-ins will be allowed. This is to ensure that they abide by the lockdown safety regulations, especially by minimising the number of people in the store at any given time.



The statement by Hairitage Salon 99 read: "Although our new normal may be a bit abnormal some things are going to look unrecognisable, but we wish to assure you that we'll be following all the safety measures and procedures, according to the Personal Care Protocols. This is to protect you and our staff members.

“The following measures have been put into place and we request your understanding in this: Staff and clients, upon arrival, will be: wearing masks, hand sanitised, and temperature-checked.”