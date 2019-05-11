Zoë Brown and her mom Fredeline Brown. (Picture supplied)

This Sunday is Mother’s Day. The one day that’s dedicated to celebrating the most important woman in our life. With everything our mothers do for us, due to our busy lifestyles, we sometimes don’t have the time to thank these incredible women.

Mother’s Day is the one day to do something special for her. Whether it’s something simple or extravagant.

We ask the lovely ladies, Zoe Brown and Leigh-Anne Williams, whose faces we know from the early morning television show Expresso and voices we’ve come to know and love on popular radio stations, and celebrity chef Zola Nene to tell us what Mother’s Day means to them and how they plan on spoiling their mom this year.

Zoe Brown (Presenter on KFM radio as well as a tv presenter on Expresso show)

What is your most memorable mother's day?

All the ones I get to celebrate with my mom! Since we live in different cities, our days together are far and few. I’ve been blessed to travel locally and being able to see my mom for a quick lunch or coffee at the airport. So we’ve been able to make it work despite my crazy work schedule.

If money wasn't an object, what would you do for your mom on Mother's Day?

My mom has never been on a flight longer than 3 hours, even though she’s been to other African Nations, she’s never been overseas. If money was no object, I would love to send my mom and all her siblings with their families on a lavish holiday to Greece!

Zola Nene (Well-known celebrity chef)

Zola Nene and her mom Bongekile Nene. (Supplied)

What does Mother's Day mean to you?

Mother’s Day is a reminder to say thank you to mom and all the things she does and has done for us. It’s a reminder to celebrate mom and make her feel special.

How did you spoil your mom when you were younger?

When I was younger, I always made cards for mom in class, it just always seemed to work itself into an art class. Then, I used to go to aftercare in primary school and we always did crafts and I recall making my mom lots of hand-made gifts... my mom keeps everything so some of the crafts are still dotted around the house in George.

If money wasn't an object, what would you do for your mom on Mother's Day?

My mom’s happy place is definitely at her late parents’ farm in Durban. If Money wasn’t an object, I would renovate the old farmhouse and return it to its former glory so that my mom can go holiday there in full comfort and luxury. The place has been neglected since her dad passed a few years ago, I’m pretty sure she’d be delighted to see it as beautiful as it once was when they lived there.

Leigh-Anne Williams (Radio presenter on Good Hope FM as well as a tv presenter on Expresso breakfast show)

Leigh-Anne with her mom Denise Williams. (Picture supplied)

What is your most memorable Mother's Day?

My most memorable Mother’s Day was surprising my mom at her with a huge bouquet of red roses and a platter full of sweet treats for her and her female colleagues. My mom is a sharer and I knew it would make her proud and happy to share her Mother’s Day gift with her colleagues. It was followed by dinner at her favourite restaurant.

How does your family usually celebrate the day?

We spend it together, celebrating all the women in our immediate family. Usually, a lunch, followed by dessert and then lounging around and relaxing all day.

As a child how did you spoil your mom on the day?

Money was always tight growing up so I would make all of my gifts or save up money. Cards, flowers, chocolates, breakfast in bed. Each year had to be different but always had a personal touch.





Q: If money wasn't an object, what would you do for your mom on Mother's Day?

I would send my mom on a staycation for a weekend. Hotel, spa, rest and relaxation.











