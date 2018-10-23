Gert-Johan Coetzee with Dr Mathew Knowles and his wife Gena. (Picture: Instagram)

South African designer, Gert-Johan Coetzee is well known for designing Bonang's (SA's Queen B) extravagant evening gowns. The couture designer considered himself "honoured and privileged" to dress international megastar Beyonce Knowles's father, Dr Mathew Knowles and his wife Gena Knowles for their appearance on Sunday's SA Idols show where Dr Knowles was a guest judge.

Gert-Johan dressed Dr Mathew in a moss green suit and a two-tone blue suit while wife Gena wore one of Gert's signature gowns in vibrant red.

The couture designers took to Instagram to proudly shared pictures of himself and the Knowles couple.



