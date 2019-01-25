Antony Morato keeps things maximalistic for Autumn Winter 2019 with a versatile collection featuring four new fashion themes and a micro-theme inspired by the sea and the Sports collection.

Featuring a colour palette that mixes shades of blue, sand and melange grey, t he Blue Genes theme takes inspiration from the denim and the nautical world.

Club-wear inspired, Rock & Go is the liveliest theme of the collection featuring fresh and gutsy outfits. The vividness of coral red contrasts with total black rock-style details, while strong graphic prints – panthers, black and white tropical flowers, tartan - recall the hardcore and punk scene.

The Animal Kingdom theme gives the military and the colonial world an urban twist. Vibrant colours such as sage green and golden yellow are combined with army green, wine red and vanilla.









