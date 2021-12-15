Christmas gifts that are guaranteed to make any guy happy

Christmas gift shopping for the people you love should be fun but there’s always that one person that will leave you stumped. Most of the time that person tends to be a guy. Women are fairly to shop for. From expensive jewellery to budget-friendly bath time treats, one has so many choices.

While a fab designer tie for hubby or a pack of boxers for grandpa might be fine, one can only buy so many ties, boxers or socks. Of course there’s always the gift voucher option but so impersonal and let’s be honest, that’s taking the easiest and laziest way out. Here are a few gift ideas for you so that can easily buy the ideal Christmas present for just about any man.

The gift of subscriptions From Netflix to Showmax a subscription to any online entertainment streaming is a gift that will provide hours of viewing pleasure. Catch-up with all the latest TV series, movie classics or must-watch documentaries. Other popular streaming services to consider are Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. A Netflix subscription is a winner. Picture: Pexels A wireless speaker

There isn’t a man out there who wouldn’t love to receive a wireless speaker as a gift. Whether he’s the outdoor camping type, a fitness fanatic or simply enjoys mellowing out to his favourite tunes, a good speaker always comes in handy. You can take your wireless speaker any where. Picture: Pexels Charging station A multi-purpose charging station is not only a space saver, but a time saver as well. Cut out all that running around during the morning rush to find all the goodies you need to leave home. They are attractive enough to form an inoffensive part of your home decor, as well as providing the obvious function of charging all your devices in one place.