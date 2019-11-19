The new Clere For Men Legend. Picture: supplied.



Local body care brand, Clere has launched a new summer range for legendary men. According to the brand, a legend is someone who defines greatness.

"Being a legend is about caring for others, beyond yourself, it’s being a good parent, friend, partner and mentor. Skincare brand Clere for Men knows all about this. Yes, it’s about smelling and looking good, but it’s also deeper than that; it’s about being distinguished, mature, legendary and authentic, said Clere for Men brand manager Themba Ndlovu.



