The new Clere For Men Legend. Picture: supplied.
Local body care brand, Clere has launched a new summer range for legendary men. According to the brand, a legend is someone who defines greatness. 
"Being a legend is  about caring for others, beyond yourself, it’s being a good parent, friend, partner and mentor. Skincare brand Clere for Men knows all about this. Yes, it’s about smelling and looking good, but it’s also deeper than that; it’s about being distinguished, mature, legendary and authentic, said Clere for Men brand manager Themba Ndlovu.

The new Clere For Men Legend which is an addition to the current variants - Fire, Ice and Storm  has been formulated to help hydrate, soothe and rejuvenate skin for up to 48 hours.


Besides being glycerine enriched with Vitamins E & A, what really makes the new lotion  so legendary is the addition of hempseed oil - which helps balance oily skin without clogging the pores. 

“Not only is this our first and only body lotion  and crème formulated with this beneficial oil, but it’s also the first time this much talked-about  ingredient is being introduced in this format to a local, male audience.

"When it came to innovation,  the brand saw a gap in the market.  Men have been  craving an exciting product, something they can  relate to, and with the packaging, fragrance and formulation, we’ve created a more interesting product for them to  experience,”added Ndlovu. 

Clere for Men Legend is available in a 400ml lotion and 450ml crème.