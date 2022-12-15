Fuad Williams crowned Mr South Africa 2022

While the Miss South Africa organisation prepares Ndavi Nokeri to represent the county at Miss Universe, Mr South Africa has just crowned its newest winner. On December 10, the Mr SA organisation held a grand finale at Indaba Hotel and Conference Centre in Fourways, where Fuad Williams was crowned Mr South Africa 2022.

The medical doctor who also won this year’s Top Model SA Men’s Open is grateful to bag another major title. “I’m beyond honoured to be Mr South Africa 2022, and I hope my journey inspires you to fight ferociously for your dreams. “When it feels like you’re stuck at the bottom and can’t climb up, remember there’s always a way, just believe in yourself enough to find it,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mister South Africa (@mr.southafrica_official) The model also thanked his family and supporters for being with him from start to finish. “To my family and friends and supporters ... thank you for your faith in me, your votes, your kind messages and prayers. Your support means the world to me. Thank you,” he added. He congratulated Werner Koen and Thabang Khatide, who won first and second runner up, respectively.

