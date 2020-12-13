GQ SA Men of the Year Awards: Bonang and Master KG among list of winners

South Africans who excelled in their field of expertise were celebrated this weekend at the annual GQ’s Men of the Year Awards 2020. GQ SA, in association with Hennessy V.S.O.P. Privilège and partners BOSS Parfums and Lexus, announced the winners of the Men of the Year awards on Saturday at an awards ceremony held at Hotel Sky in Sandton. The prestigious awards recognizes the men and women who shape our cultural landscape – those who are wise, inspiring and the most talented people of the year. Hosted by Expresso Morning Show presenter, Thabiso Makhubela, the night was a celebration of the people who make South Africa, and Africa, great, with an eclectic mix of icons, superstars, tastemakers and more. “As a brand, we are thrilled to showcase all the best that South Africa and Africa has to offer. Amid a pandemic, all the people we honoured today, excelled and inspired,” said GQ editor-in-chief Molife Kumona.

“This year is also a special one for GQ South Africa, as December marks 21 years since our launch edition in December 1999 – and our Men of the Year Event is the perfect moment to commemorate the occasion,” added Kumona.

The highlight of the evening, and the most special award - The Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège Lifetime Achievement Award - was presented to South African businessman and founder of Kaizer Chiefs, Kaizer Motaung.

Pascal Asin, Managing Director of Moët Hennessy for Africa and the Middle East said: “This year, Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège presented the Lifetime Achievement award to Kaizer Motaung.

YOU ARE LOOKING AT GQ ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR!!! IM SO PROUD! pic.twitter.com/VIEdHNY3fP — Elsa Majimbo 🇿🇦 (@ElsaAngel19) December 12, 2020

“The award recognizes an individual who has made a significant contribution to South African sport over the last 50 years and who continues to be dedicated to the progression of the industry. We are honoured to have been able to present this to Kaizer Motaung, an exceptional individual who continues to play a vital role in South African soccer.”

See the list of winners below:

1. Entertainer of the Year: Elsa Majimbo

2. Musician of the Year: Master KG

3. Humanitarian of the Year: Ladles of Love

4. Man of Today: Kabelo Mabalane

5. Man of Today: Peteni Kuzwayo

6. Editor’s Award: Dr Esther Mahlangu

7. Designer of the Year: Thebe Magugu

8. Woman of the Year: Bonang Matheba

9. Innovator of the Year: Ahren Posthumus

10. Activist of the Year: The ManKind Project