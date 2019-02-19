Jlo and Alex Rodriguez. (Picture: Reuters)

Jennifer Lopez buys Alex Rodriguez $24k watch The 49-year-old singer-and-actress spent the romantic day with the retired baseball ace - who is the father to 14-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella from his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis - at his home in Coral Gables, Florida, with all their children.

To celebrate the occasion, the loved-up pair exchanged gifts and the 'Second Act' star purchased Rodriguez, 43, a $24,300 (about R340k) blue and silver Audemars Piguet Royal Oak chronograph watch.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch.

Showing off the exclusive timepiece on his Instagram story, Rodriguez simply wrote: "Thank you baby (sic)"

Jennifer - who has twins Max and Emme, 10, with ex-husband Marc Anthony - previously admitted that she "doesn't need" to marry A-Rod at the moment.

The brunette beauty believes she and are living their "best years" together and don't need to change anything in their lives.

J-Lo said: "Among our children and work and all the wonderful things that happen, we are really living our best years.

"We are grateful for this and we do not need anything else at the moment. We have to do things at our own pace."