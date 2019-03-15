Kagiso Rabada, during a photoshoot with Trenery. (Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA))

Even if you don’t know much about cricket, you need to know who Protea bowler Kagiso Rabada is. Known as the world’s best fast bowler, at the tender age of 23-year-old is already a great force to be reckoned with.

I would not want to be at the receiving end of a ball bowled at me by Rabada.

Thankfully there wasn’t a ball insight when I met the cricket sensation and found out that his off-the-field persona is a lot more laid back that his fast pace on the field.

So how does a fashion writer get to meet a world-renowned cricketer?

I had the privilege of meeting Rabada, fondly known KG, during a photoshoot with clothing brand Trenery, who has partnered with Rabada and Olympic gold medallist swimmer Cameron van der Burgh to bring to life Trenery’s signature pieces.

Kagiso Rabada, left, and Cameron Van Der Burgh. (Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA))

To launch the autumn/winter range, these Trenery Icons will reveal their autumn/winter must-have garments from the upcoming collection.

During the behind-the-scenes peek, we saw Rabada wearing the Essential Everyday Suit. The perfect example of Trenery tailoring, the suit is made using premium merino wool cloth woven in Italy. It’s ideal for both the office and smart occasions.

I managed to chat with the young man in between shots and learnt that he does, in fact, love a good suit.

I asked KG a few non-cricket related questions to find out a bit more about the guy behind the green and gold gear.

How would you describe your style?

In one word: Simple.

I go for good quality, comfort and I love a good suit.

What’s a winter essential?

Even though I travel around the world where it’s summer, I think a good coat is essential.

Add a few polo necks and boots.

Boxers or briefs?

Briefs

Who are the snappiest dressers on the Proteas team?

Faf du Plessis and Reeza Hendricks.

Favourite cologne?

Emporio Armani’s Stronger With You

What’s your skincare routine?

Nothing special. I just use a face wash and then a moisturizer. Sometimes I would use sunblock.

What’s the funniest thing that has happened to you on the cricket field.

I put my arm guard on the wrong arm. I was literally too relaxed and daydreaming.

What would be your cheat-day meal?

I’m trying to cut off from sugar right now but if I had a cheat day it would be anything greasy! Any junk food.

What would be your dream holiday destination?

Bora Bora