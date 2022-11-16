LOOK: 5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo spoke truth when he shaded Wayne Rooney

David Beckham, even though he’s retired, is probably the most stylish soccer player, but Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo isn't too far behind.
The Manchester United player, who is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world, is as stylish off the field as he is on it.
Having graced the covers of magazines like “GQ”, “Men's Health” and “Sports Illustrated”, the good-looking player has made women swoon.
In a recent tell-all interview with television host Piers Morgan, Ronaldo took a swipe at Wayne Rooney and his looks.
“I’m also not going to say I look better than him, which is true…”
Yes Ronaldo, we have to agree with you there.
Thanks to his adoring fans and his impeccable taste, the father of five has featured on best-dressed lists around the world.
Ronaldo is one of those men who can pull off just about any look with ease.
Over the years he has rocked different styles.
Whether he’s stepping out in a casual white T-shirt and jeans or dressed for the red carpet in a full-on tuxedo, he always looks good.
With his meticulously groomed, slicked-back, thick, dark hair he looks just as good on the field. Even when he’s sweating!
Some of his favourite luxury brands include Louis Vuitton, Prada and Hermès and he prefers luxurious comfort for his dress shoes and sneakers, wearing brands such as Givenchy and Alexander McQueen.
Following in the footsteps of David Beckham, Ronaldo created his own clothing line, CR7, in 2013.
Here are five looks that prove the stylish Portuguese soccer star can slay off the field.