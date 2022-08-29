LOOK: Leonardo DiCaprio stuns fans with weight loss while out in Malibu

Los Angeles - “The Wolf of Wall Street” star Leonardo DiCaprio is howling with pride as he showcased his incredible weight loss while out and about in Malibu. The actor, 47, sported a dressed-down look as he strolled the sunny streets while rocking a plain black T-shirt, some beige cargo shorts and a pair of white trainers, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio Fan Page 💘 (@dicapriofp_) The veteran actor topped off the chic yet casual look with a beige baseball cap and some oversized sunglasses. He looked almost unrecognisable as he showcased his impressive weight loss while on the solo outing in Malibu. According to Mirror.co.uk, in recent months the movie star has been pictured living it up on vacation in various tropical locations and it seems as though DiCaprio has dropped a substantial amount of weight since returning from his most recent getaway.

On his most recent outing, DiCaprio was spotted without his girlfriend, Camila Morrone. The “Shutter Island” actor started dating the Argentine-American model in 2017 when she was 20. DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese recently wrapped up the film adaptation of the award-winning journalist and best-selling author David Grann’s non-fiction book, “Killers of the Flower Moon” for Apple Original Films.

Story continues below Advertisement

The upcoming movie is based on another of Grann's riveting stories, the shipwreck mystery thriller “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder”. Read the latest issue of IOL Fashion digital magazine here. Related Video: