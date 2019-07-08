SA Menswear fashion show Spring / Summer '20 Collections in Cape Town KPMG building. (Photographer Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA))

It was a cold and wet winter's day in Cape Town but the gloomy weather didn't discourage fashion lovers from coming out to support local menswear fashion designers at the South African Menswear Fashion Week (SAMW) that took place on Saturday. Designers, media, fashion influencers and lovers gathered at the new KPMG Skyscraper building in Cape Town city center. The raw, modern and industrial style interior created the perfect backdrop for the spring/summer 2020 collections.

Masa Mara, Throwaway Twenty, Imprint and Good Good Good, were just a few of the designers who show their collections on the day.

On the runway we saw a sea of vibrant prints, designs ranging from formal to casual street style and models varying from young to old.

As much as fashion week is about what we see on the runway, it's as much about what we see off the runway and in between shows.

Fashion lovers expressing their individual style in eye catching outfits.

Here are a few fashionistas who caught our eye:

Mawande Mbawuli. (Photographer Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA))

Tony Jay Milleronito and Angelo Craige Petersen. (Photographer Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA))

Kiki. (Photographer Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA))

Sithembele Dotwana. (Photographer Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA))

Emanual Raja. (Photographer Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA))

Mbali Mthembu. (Photographer Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA))

Lloyd Joseph, Anthoney Leggett, Jan-Len Van Wyk and CJ Jackson. (Photographer Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA))

Xolani at SA Menswear fashion show. (Photographer Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA))















