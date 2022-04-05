LOOK: Tito the tweleb shares images of his younger self on Twitter

Former minister of finance Tito Mboweni is a tweleb of note. With over 1 million followers on Twitter and following less than eight thousand, Mboweni likes keeping his followers entertained.

If he’s not cooking a storm in the kitchen, then he’s sharing pictures of himself that his followers find hilarious. He recently posted several pictures of his younger self. One of the pictures he shared was when he was still a student at Rapo Le Boya in Lesotho. He was doing research for his BA dissertation on the topic The Survival Strategies of the Rural Poor back in 1985.

Doing research for my BA dissertation at Rapo Le Boya in Lesotho. 1985. It was cold there. Topic: The Survival Strategies of the Rural Poor. pic.twitter.com/eLjTbJqfeW — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) April 2, 2022 His followers commented under this picture, asking him how did his research help the poor. “How did your research help the poor who are still suffering under the yoke of ANC economic exclusion and oppression? Many still have to cross flooding rivers daily to survive. Their children leave the poverty-stricken rural areas to live in shacks and RDPs in the decaying cities,” commented @t_tizza. Speaking of the cities, Mboweni also shared a picture of himself and his friends in 1990, who threw him a welcome home party in Alexander.

Again, tweeps grilled him under that picture. "And since 1990, your net contribution to black lives is zero (Alex is worse today), while you've grown richer. Had lots of power to make a difference but instead, you & your kind managed to be worse than the Apartheid regime," said @SUL- The humanist. In the other pictures that he posted, he was complimented for being a "charmer boy" in his heydays.

