Man style Monday: Top 3 looks from Ntate Stunna

African musos continue to prove why they are the best in the music game.

Their unique talent is what sets them apart and this Monday we’re crushing on Ntate Stunna, a Sotho born hip hop artist who raps in Sesotho.

Stunna recently dropped an Extended Play (EP) titled 'Sesotho Fashioneng' which was inspired by his love for Basotho fashion.

On the EP, he talks about his journey as a musician, on how he was “famous and broke” and how hard it was to carry his name because “fame is depressing without money”.

He also talks about how he doesn’t go to church anymore because they (the people at church) see hip hop as Illuminati but he still prays to God because, without him, he’s nothing.

“Hip Hop is the only thing I got and everything that happens is because of God,” he raps in one of his songs.

Stunna started his music career as keyboard player as he was part of the worship team in church.

To celebrate the proud African rapper that he is, we take a look at some of his hottest looks in Sesotho garb.
































