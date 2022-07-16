Meet the male content creators shaking up the digital space

For some odd reason in the past I’ve always predominantly followed women content creators. Blame it on male creators, not catching my eye, especially when it comes to lifestyle content.

However, as of late, I’m happy to say this is changing, through my strolls on the Twitter streets, I have come to discover that men are delivering some great content. The quality of the content is clean, classy and clearly not forced. If you haven’t come across videos of Sabelo the Kreator showing his soulful cleaning videos or him baking or Bafana Mthembu also known as, Eezy Nkabi “Asgqoke” moments, it might be time you refresh your timeline.

These two are among the many men who are having fun and creating content for the public to enjoy. Hailing from Newcastle, Sabelo began his content creation journey because he loved it and found it an escape. With the growth of content creation in South Africa, Sabelo is showing that there is space for everyone and even men can partake in content creation.

Sunday short vlog pic.twitter.com/PM0vYXSSd4 — Sabelo the kreator (@sabeloelkah2) January 9, 2022 “I think men can create content. “Women have been doing it and coining it and it’s been such a beautiful journey to watch them do so well, but now we wanna see how guys can do it. “We wanna see different types of content.”

“We wanna see people cleaning, we wanna see male influencers doing decor. “That old narrative that only women can do this, I think has passed. “We live in a world where anyone can be themselves and be inspired by a man creating content,” he said.

The marketing graduate creates content of himself doing his laundry, cleaning, baking and getting his best self care routine on. His videos on Instagram rake in thousands of views, well more like over 50 000 views on some. With him doubling the numbers on Twitter. His easy going nature to his videos is a draw factor, he’s just a regular man creating great content.

“I remember back at home, I used to clean, so I think it was all in me,” he shares about finding his lane. “This year I moved into a bigger apartment, so that’s when I started buying things for the apartment and I started showing them off online. “And people were like, oh we do like your videos, that’s how it all started,” shared Sabelo.

Content creator Sabelo the Kreator. Picture: Supplied Sabelo boasts a following of 43 700 followers on Twitter and 35 400 on Instagram. He has nothing but kind remarks for his supporters, which he does point out are mostly women. Well, who doesn't want to see a black king, cooking, cleaning, dressing and looking good at the same time.

“I have people who really support my content, especially women, like they love my content. So I think that’s probably one of the reasons why I haven't stopped, as I received a lot of support,” he said. “I think a lot of women really liked the fact that I was cleaning and I’ve realised grannies from back home have seen my videos. It kind of made me realise that I was at the right place. What I was doing I was doing for myself but it also inspired other people”. Sabelo added. Now, don’t think only the ladies are loving the content, so are the guys, Sabelo shares that he has received positive feedback from the gents, as well.

Eezy Nkabi is also having fun with his getting ready moments, which shows the public how amaBhinca. Having always had an interest in how amaBhinca dressed, the senior creative at DNA Brand architects showed off his balance of understanding his own style, through his creative videos. AS’GQOKE



MAKHADO ❤️🤍😇 pic.twitter.com/DGmcq0iAl6 — Bafana Mthembu (@eezynkabi) July 3, 2022 “I needed to really find balance in how I dress and how I will infuse gang style to mine, and when I found the sweet spot of actually making it look cool on me.”

“Like every BHINCA you can see I felt I needed to pay homage and do a “Asgqoke” to show the public how amaBhinca dress,” shared Mthembu. Mthembu explained that while “Lets get dressed” is nothing new in the content streets, he put his own twist that makes it relatable to him and the everyone around him. Eezy Nkabi’s videos are raking up the viewers on social media, his recreation video of one of the late Riky Rick’s fashion looks has been viewed over 97 800 times on Twitter.

Receiving applause from award-winning hip hop artist Cassper Nyovest himself. Content creator Bafana Mthembu aka Eezy Nkabi. Picture: Instagram He has been spotted in brands such as Brentwood and Johnathan D and his video where he can be seen showing his best angles have many double tapping. “I think anyone can create content that can be appreciated by someone.