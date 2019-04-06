In true personification of the word, Monde Mtsi is an example of his generation’s interpretation of a renaissance man. With a variety of skills, including; content creation, communications, graphic design and event management, he consistently seeks to bring all visions to

fruition, particularly those within African fashion using personal resources and well-curated connections.

Monde was one of SA’s first Tom Ford Eyewear ambassadors in 2013. Pic: Supplied

His academic background includes brand communication, marketing management and public relations management.

His work experience spans corporate companies such as Old Mutual, luxury boutique retailers like Merchants on Long and even the award-winning publication, House and Leisure.

Monde’s presence in the industry speaks for itself, case in point; his feature in GQ Magazine in 2011 as a ‘Voice of Menswear in South Africa’, one of House and Leisure’s ’30 Rising Stars’ in 2012, becoming one of SA’s first Tom Ford Eyewear ambassadors in 2013 and hosting ‘Men’s Style Sessions’ during the Glenfiddich Tasting Experiences from 2014 to 2015.

Monde’s featured in GQ Magazine in 2011 as a ‘Voice of Menswear in South Africa’. Pic: Supplied

At the end of 2017, Monde expanded his focus to include a philanthropic aspect to his purpose. He set up the non-profit organization, Matthews Nkomo Foundation, an NPO geared to identify emerging African talent within menswear and develop them into international and sustainable brands that manufacture locally and retail globally.

“The continent has so much to offer, and through fashion, we have even more to give the world. I can only assist if I continue to stay committed, disciplined and engage the ideal stakeholders to develop the aspects of me that I lack. To succeed, I need to become a community, not an individual.”