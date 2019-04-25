SA is unimpressed with Mr South Africa 2019 finalists. (Pexel Stock)

The Mr South Africa competition is meant to be a search for the perfect ambassador for South Africa. However, judging by this year's finalists, they are having a tough time convincing Mzansi that the finalists selected are worthy of the title. According to the Mr South Africa website, the characteristics that define Mr SA includes excellence, integrity, professionalism and compassion.

On Wednesday, a now deleted-tweet was posted on the Official Mr South Africa Twitter page announcing the 20 finalists for this years competition.

Mr South Africa 2019 finalists. (Picture: Twitter)

The hilarious reactions to that announcement soon became a hot topic on social media as tweeps came out in full force to voice their thoughts on the finalists.

The Mr SA social media team subsequently removed the post announcing the 20 finalists after receiving too many negative responses.

Clearly South Africans do not agree that any of the finalists are worthy of the title. Here's what they have to say:

This Mr South Africa top 20 list looks like something Crimewatch would release. Only ONE guy looks remotely cute. — Nyeleti. ✨ (@nyeleti_thabi) April 24, 2019

Y'all say Men Are Trash, next thing Mr South Africa finds you best trash for finalists, you are complaining again. Nifunani!?😂😂😂🙈#MrSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/1PmUoMxufh — The Eazy-Ed🌐 (@TheEazyEd) April 25, 2019

So those are really the Mr South Africa finalists? I wonder how the ones who got eliminated look. pic.twitter.com/mcKBH7YHMF — Chelsea Da Gama (@Chelsea_Dagama) April 25, 2019

My lawd. The Mr. South Africa contestants are proof that it's at least no longer a beauty contest. — Tessa Dooms (@tessie18) April 25, 2019



