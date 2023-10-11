Mr Teen Zimbabwe allegedly dethroned over R500 ‘debt’

In a surprising turn of events, Mr Teen Zimbabwe 2023, Abel Mugari, was reportedly dethroned over an alleged mere $30 (about R560) debt. The decision, made by the organisers of Mr Teen Zimbabwe, has left many buzzing with questions.

The announcement of Mugari’s dethronement has sent shockwaves through social media. In a statement seen by Earground, the organisers of Mr Teen Zimbabwe announced that they had stripped Mugari of his title. They vaguely mentioned that they found his behaviour “unacceptable.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mister Teen Zimbabwe (@mr_teen_zimbabwe) After he was controversially dethroned, he was immediately replaced by Mr Teen Zimbabwe 2022 David Takavarasha. Following his abrupt dethronement, Mugari expressed his disappointment and sadness at the decision.

He revealed that he had been stripped of both his Mr Teen Zimbabwe title and his role as the Brand Ambassador for the Mr Teen Zimbabwe organisation. On the notice to the public for Abel's removal as the title holder, it stated that the reason for his removal was not going to be publicised and yet you want to believe that he was removed over $30. Mr Teen Zimbabwe will not reverse this disciplinary action towards Mr. Abel Mugar — Respect... (@PraiseNtopa12) October 11, 2023

Mugari revealed that the root cause of the controversy is related to a boot camp event organised by the pageant. He claims that participants were expected to attend a Boot Camp, which came with a fee of $40. However, due to logistical challenges, he failed to attend the camp. Mugari only made it to Bulawayo on the day of the Mr Teen Zimbabwe event, where he was crowned the winner.