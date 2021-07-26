Mzansi finds humour in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s make-up look

Despite all the chaos that has been happening in the country, South Africans remain humorous. During the president’s address on Sunday night, where Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country from alert level 4 to alert level 3 of the lockdown, many paid attention but couldn’t help and notice his make-up.

The president wore a black pinstripe suit, white shirt and a tie with red, black and white stripes and a Coat Of Arms of South Africa brooch. While it is common for people to wear make-up before they appear on TV because of the flashing lights and bright cameras, tweeps thought that Ramaphosa’s make-up artist went a bit overboard. “Who did his makeup?” asked radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo.

Another Twitter user, @siyantsele commented: “Whoever did Cyril’s make-up is the same person who was supposed to keep the iPad safe.” Some suggested that the make-up artist chose “violence”. “Cyril's make-up artist chose violence. I now understand what the Minister of Defence meant when she said, ‘an insurrection needs to have a face’,” said @MrStemela.

Here are more hilarious responses about Ramaphosa’s make-up: Make up on fleek @CyrilRamaphosa 👌🏽🔥 — MTHOKOZISI (@Mthigo_) July 25, 2021 Haibo too much make up on President Cyril Ramaphosa 😂😂😂💔😭😭😭 #FamilyMeeting #CyrilRamaphosa #idolssa pic.twitter.com/gm6DLWYwky — 📀 Yamkela Ntsaluba 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Yamza_Ntsaluba) July 25, 2021 Ekare @CyrilRamaphosa did his make up there by Papase Funerals — phunyuga (@phunyuga1) July 25, 2021 Not so long ago, South Africans were mocking Skeem Saam actors for their hairstyles. They aimed at Elizabeth Thobakgale, who wore a short curly wig. “The person who scored the hair tender there by Skeem Saam doesn’t care shem,” commented @MasekaValencia.