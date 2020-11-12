Mzansi reacts to Mr SA finalists, say top 10 lacks inclusivity

The countdown has begun for Mr South Africa, which takes place on November 28, 2020, in Cape Town. Mr South Africa is a platform aimed at finding the best male ambassador for the country; somebody that younger generations look up to - a man that inspires. The finalists have been whittled down to 10 men vying of the Mr SA crown. Stormi Johnson, Aretha Bauwens, Huckl Berry will be the judges for the contest. The Mr SA top 10 includes David Scharbot, Heinrich Moses, De Villiers Koster, Danny Doman, Hannes VD Walt, lee Jacobs, Leon VD Westhuizen, Kyle Hans, Roan Kitshoff and Songezo Mankahla.

While others look forward to seeing who will be named Mr SA 2020, some tweeps were not impressed, and these are some of the reactions:

This is part of the reason why this competition has never been and most likely will never be taken seriously. — Uncle L (@DrQabaka) November 11, 2020

Do we even need a "Mr SA"? 😑😑 pic.twitter.com/AVIK9WY7Wv — Tiisetso Madubanya (@TheRealTiisetso) November 11, 2020

Everytime Mr SA trends I always think about that "Whomst are you" video 😂😂🤣 — L (@LikhayaCK) November 11, 2020

So you want inclusivity in Miss SA but not Mr SA? How does that work? — Nkele (@MazinyoDotCom) November 12, 2020

Last year, Heinrich Gabler was crowned as the new Mr South Africa for 2019 at a glamorous event in Camps Bay, Cape Town.

“Gabler is a true inspiration, role model and ambassador. He knows the privileged of being loved and belonging to a family, and he knows loss, rejection and abandonment.

“He knows lack, and he knows abundance. “I don’t give because I have; I give because I know what it means not to have.” He carries a story of hope, one that encourages others to never give up on their dreams, to rise above their circumstances, to embrace community, stay humble and continuously look for opportunities to give back,” read a statement by Mr SA.

Mr SA will take place on November 28. Visit https://www.anewmrsa.co.za/ for more information.