While Mzansi is still basking in the glory of the Springboks' Rugby World Cup win, there were other urgent matters to attend to.
For example, where can like-minded men (or women) procure a pair of Faf de Klerk's speedos?
Social media went into overdrive when pictures of the scrum-half posing with the Webb Ellis trophy in the Springboks locker room shortly after their 32-12 win over England.
Wearing nothing but a baseball cap and a pair of speedos in the South African flag colours, many couldn't stop talking about his choice of underwear. But now the cat's out of the bag. If you want to show your support for SA and do a Faf, you are in luck. Bean Bag The Brand is the local brand behind the design.