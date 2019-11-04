Now you too can get your hands on Faf de Klerk's cheeky speedo









Pictures of Faf de Klerk in his speedo went viral all over social media. Picture: Rugby World Cup/Twitter While Mzansi is still basking in the glory of the Springboks' Rugby World Cup win, there were other urgent matters to attend to. For example, where can like-minded men (or women) procure a pair of Faf de Klerk's speedos? Social media went into overdrive when pictures of the scrum-half posing with the Webb Ellis trophy in the Springboks locker room shortly after their 32-12 win over England. Wearing nothing but a baseball cap and a pair of speedos in the South African flag colours, many couldn't stop talking about his choice of underwear. But now the cat's out of the bag. If you want to show your support for SA and do a Faf, you are in luck. Bean Bag The Brand is the local brand behind the design.

Called the SAFFA - Swim Briefs Bros, the briefs retail for R299. "The SAFFA is our best selling swim item for obvious reasons, the colours of the South African Flag are vibrant and bright just like the rainbow nation we are.

"This speedo is double lined from back to front ensuring that the product is durable enough to tackle any situation you throw at it," says the description on their website.

Called the SAFFA - Swim Briefs Bros, the briefs retail for R299. Picture: www.beanbagthebrand.com/

The proudly-SA company is also a firm supporter of charitable causes. "BeanBagTheBrand will be giving you the chance to voluntarily donate R50 when purchasing any product on our website! If you do decide to opt for the R50 donation we will match it with R50 from our very own pockets!"

How's that for honourable? So even if a pair of sexy man briefs isn't your thing, go ahead and support local -it's for a good cause.

Visit: www.beanbagthebrand.com