Our favourite Steve Harvey fashion looks

Not only is he one of the best TV hosts, but Steve Harvey is also a dapper gentleman who knows his way around the wardrobe.

He recently visited Paris to celebrate his wife’s birthday and has been serving hot looks. To celebrate Marjorie Harvey’s birthday, the ’Family Feud SA’ host wore black pants, a black top, black shoes and completed the look with a yellow coat.

In an interview with ’GQ Magazine’, he said his new style was influenced by his stylist, Elly Karamoh.

“I hired Elly and we did (the) NFL Honors (awards show) two years ago. The people at ’Celebrity Family Feud’ said, ‘Why don't we let Steve dress like that on ’Celebrity Family Feud’?’ And that opened up the door. Because on ’Celebrity Family Feud’, the way they shot the show, I had to wear the same suit every show – I could just pick a dark blue or black or a grey. And Facebook Watch came along and said, ‘We don't want you to dress like you did on your talk show. We want you to dress like you do in your day to day.’ So I went to Elly and said, ‘Okay, man, they're going to let me do my thing. I need your help to help me get the stuff that I like, because I don't know where to buy half of this stuff.’ So that was the beginning of it right there: they took the shackles off and didn't require that I dress as a game show host all the time,” he told the glossy.

And since then, Harvey is now known as one of the best-dressed men. Below are more of his stunning looks: