Prince Charles repairs his clothes to keep his carbon footprint down

The 71-year-old heir to the British throne has opened up about his fashion sense and sustainability and how he likes to repair his clothes to keep his carbon footprint down.

When praised for his style during an interview with British Vogue's editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, the climate change activist joked: “I thought I was like a stopped clock – I’m right twice every 24 hours. But … I’m very glad you think it has style.

“I mind about detail and colour combinations. I’m lucky because I can find marvellous people who are brilliant makers of the things that I appreciate, and because of that, I try to keep them going for longer.”

The Prince of Wales - who is married to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall - believes there is a huge market for small businesses to open up repair and maintenance services.

He said: “I happen to be one of those people who’d get shoes – or any item of clothing – repaired if I can, rather than just throw it away.