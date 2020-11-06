Prince Charles repairs his clothes to keep his carbon footprint down
The 71-year-old heir to the British throne has opened up about his fashion sense and sustainability and how he likes to repair his clothes to keep his carbon footprint down.
When praised for his style during an interview with British Vogue's editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, the climate change activist joked: “I thought I was like a stopped clock – I’m right twice every 24 hours. But … I’m very glad you think it has style.
“I mind about detail and colour combinations. I’m lucky because I can find marvellous people who are brilliant makers of the things that I appreciate, and because of that, I try to keep them going for longer.”
“We have to clean up our act. But it can be done. There are wonderful things going on, but we need to scale up.” In the December issue, HRH The Prince of Wales talks to Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful about The Modern Artisan, a training programme, co-founded by The Prince’s Foundation, whose students are about to launch a sustainable fashion collection with Yoox Net-a-Porter @YNAP. See the new royal portraits by @Nick_Knight for #BritishVogue in the new issue, on newsstands and available for digital download Friday 6 November. And read the interview at the link in bio. The Prince of Wales wears a linen jacket made for him 30 years ago by @AndersonAndSheppard. Photographed in the gardens at Highgrove, his Gloucestershire home, by @Nick_Knight and sittings editor @KPhelan123.
The Prince of Wales - who is married to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall - believes there is a huge market for small businesses to open up repair and maintenance services.
He said: “I happen to be one of those people who’d get shoes – or any item of clothing – repaired if I can, rather than just throw it away.
“And that’s why I think, from an economic point of view, there are huge opportunities for people to set up small businesses involved with repair, maintenance and reuse.”
In a lively Zoom call earlier this year between HRH The Prince of Wales and Editor-In-Chief @Edward_Enninful, the Prince unveiled the sustainable fashion project he’s been working on, how he perceives his own style and why, after 50 years, he’s still a firm advocate of sustainability. “I’m one of those people who hates throwing anything away,” the Prince tells Edward Enninful. “I’d rather have [clothes] repaired and maintained, even patched if necessary.” Watch the full film at the link in bio.
Charles - who has sons Prince William, 38, and Prince Harry, 36, with late ex-wife Princess Diana - has recently co-founded the Modern Artisan with students, which is set to launch a sustainable fashion collection.
And he spoke of the importance of investing in the younger generation in the fashion sector and working to make “throwaway clothing” a thing of the past for the sake of the planet.
He admitted: “The British fashion textile sector is of enormous importance. But the trouble is, it requires constant investment in young people and in the development of real skills … But it seems to me there are huge opportunities, particularly now, within the whole sustainable fashion sector, to counter this extraordinary trend of throw-away clothing – or throwaway everything, frankly.”