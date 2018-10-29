The Zama Swazi AW19 collection. Picture: Eunice Driver.

Held at Sandton City on Saturday night, the last day of SA Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2019 edition was a huge success.



The designers put on a great show, making sure they presented the best of menswear collections.





First to showcase was Kumkani Bespoke, who presented unisex grey and green tracksuits, men’s collar rompers as well as kimonos- all paired with the Sotho hats.





Kumkani Bespoke apparel.





He was followed by Esnoko, who turned heads with his signature eclectic mix of styles and fabrics, traditional vintage and urban funk collection paired with dramatic accessories.





Esnoko AW19.





Under the Bakusasa Collections, Bayanda Khathini and Zama Swazi stood out the most.





Taking us back to the Zulu roots was Bayanda Khathini, whose collection of waistcoats, trench coats, and shimmering jackets contained a modern twist of Zulu regalia.





Bayanda Khathini Zulu inspired AW19 collection.





Zama Swazi saved the best for last. He presented brown suits paired with matching bags. His collection included dungarees with leather details.





Stylish Dungaree by Zama Swazi.





Other designers who showcased include Sipho Mbuto, Ntando XV, and N.O.T.E.





SAFW started on October 23 and lasted until October 27 at Sandton City, Johannesburg.



