The 6 habits of impeccably-groomed men

Men are no longer labelled as vain for spending time grooming and caring for their appearances. A well-groomed man has now become the norm.

Men's grooming regimens are much more than just using a 3-in-1 wash or a bar soap for all of their self-care needs; they are much more than that now! We gathered a few habits from men who look sharp and on point at all times of day, and it isn't too much work. Here are some quick habits you can incorporate into your daily routine to keep you looking fresh throughout the day:

Have a skin care routine Male grooming can be kept simple. Picture: Unsplash Prevention is preferable to cure, and two is preferable to one. If you don't want to go so far as to see a dermatologist on a regular basis, start with two essentials: moisturiser and sunscreen. At night, moisturiser is applied, and during the day, sunscreen is applied. Men who want to look their best don't take this step lightly. Sunscreen prevents uneven skin tone and fine lines caused by sun damage, as well as wrinkles and signs of ageing. One layer in the morning before leaving the house, and another every four hours.

When you're sleeping, your body regenerates cells at the fastest rate. A nutrient-dense moisturiser will hydrate and nourish your skin. Using a moisturiser while sleeping will enhance the effects of sleep on your complexion. Make regular appointments with your barber There is a fine line between a stylish laid-back appearance and an unkempt appearance. Picture: Unsplash There is a fine line between a stylish laid-back appearance and an unkempt appearance. It may take a few days to cross the line. Determine your growth cycle and schedule recurring barber appointments so you can be proactive in staying sharp before the need arises, rather than reacting to overgrown hair.

Take care of your facial fuzz Scruffy, unruly beards are no longer fashionable. If you have a beard, please be aware that it is a permanent fixture that requires dedication. It takes constant care and work to keep beards looking perfect, believe me, but it's well worth the effort. If you don't have the time to maintain a beard, opt for a lightly shaved or clean shaved look, which is both timeless and fuss-free. Invest in a good single-edged razor and shave away. Experiment to find what products work for you

Don't chase fads; instead, spend some time experimenting with your hair and skin to see what works for you and produces the desired results. There are a lot of products available, and it can be difficult to sift through them all to find the one that's just right for you. You could consult your barber for advice on products that are appropriate for you and your personal style. Looking impeccable does not necessitate lavishly spending and stockpiling a plethora of grooming products. All it takes is some trial and error. Have a nail care routine