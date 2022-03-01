The world’s sexiest man alive? Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky becomes unlikely sex symbol

Dressed in combats and with his boyish good looks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky amassed a legion of fans with just one photo. Pictured in the centre of Kyiv while rallying his troops against Russian forces, Zelensky became an unlikely sex symbol overnight.

The photo and accompanying video made him a trending topic on social media almost immediately. Voted into office in 2019, the charismatic Zelensky won by a landslide, and it's not hard to see why.

In his now-viral video, he says: “We are all here, defending our independence, our country. And it will stay that way.” The clip which has been endlessly shared, looks like something out of an action flick – particularly the version that has been overdubbed with “Shook Ones, Part II” by rap duo Mobb Deep, which has been viewed more than 6 million times, according to The Washington Post.

But his unwavering bravery has produced another by-product – women and men across the globe are swooning over him. And it could be due to the fact that before he became president, he was a comedian and actor.

According to The Washington Post, video clips from his past life have begun circulating on social media, including one of him winning Ukraine's first season of "Dancing With the Stars" and voicing Paddington Bear for the local cuts of the movies. Twitter has been awash with compliments. "BREAKING: every woman in your life now has at least a small crush on Volodymyr Zelenskyy and there's absolutely nothing you can do about it," tweeted one user.

Another said: "This right here i represent you the hottest, sexist, bravest man in the world. He's sexy, he has a lion heart and he fights for his country. He FIGHTS for his glory country."

