Top 3 men's hairstyling products and tools and how to use them

Just like women, men also need to take care of their hair. And if men want their hair to be well-groomed, they must use the right products and tools and know-how to use them. These are some of the hair products and styling tools that men can use to keep their hair neat.

Hair clays They add thickness and texture by preserving the natural look of your hair. If your hair is thin, clay is a great go-to product. Its lightweight formula will add volume to each strand of hair if well applied, without leaving behind too much of a sticky residue or shine. Hair pastes

These are good for versatile styling. Similarly to clay, they offer a hold that can be manipulated throughout the day. If applied to wet hair and dried with a hair dryer, paste acts as a brilliant pre-styling base that offers a natural look with medium hold and reduced shine. If ruffled through dry hair, paste often looks a little glossier. Wood styling comb Leave plastic combs in the past, timber is where it's at. The comb features fine and medium teeth to provide versatility that suits all hair types and styles.