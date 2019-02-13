Fashion fanatics and critics gathered at the V&A Waterfront this past weekend for the South African Menswear Autumn Winter 2019.
SA Menswear Week is Africa’s only stand-alone platform dedicated to the development and promotion of menswear within the African continent.
Its main focus is to be the leading platform in terms of innovation, trends, production and promoting local designers.
This year, the audience had a different type of experience that made them feel like they were part of the show. Backstage was brought out front, rehearsals formed part of the show and there was cinema lighting.
A total of 20 designers showcased their AW19 collections and these are some of our favourites.
Nicholas Coutts
On the runway in Nicholas Coutts apparel. Picture: SDR.
2Bop
2Bop minimalistic gear. Picture: SDR.
Tokyo James
Making a statement in Tokyo James. Picture: SDR.
XM Creations
Be bold in XM Creations. Picture: SDR.
ACL Menswear
Dripping in camouflage. Picture: SDR.
Throwaway Twenty
All brights things in Throwaway Twenty. Picture: SDR.