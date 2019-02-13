ACL Menswear drip. Picture: SDR.

Fashion fanatics and critics gathered at the V&A Waterfront this past weekend for the South African Menswear Autumn Winter 2019.



SA Menswear Week is Africa’s only stand-alone platform dedicated to the development and promotion of menswear within the African continent.





Its main focus is to be the leading platform in terms of innovation, trends, production and promoting local designers.





This year, the audience had a different type of experience that made them feel like they were part of the show. Backstage was brought out front, rehearsals formed part of the show and there was cinema lighting.





A total of 20 designers showcased their AW19 collections and these are some of our favourites.





Nicholas Coutts





On the runway in Nicholas Coutts apparel. Picture: SDR.





2Bop





2Bop minimalistic gear. Picture: SDR.









Tokyo James





Making a statement in Tokyo James. Picture: SDR.





XM Creations





Be bold in XM Creations. Picture: SDR.





ACL Menswear





Dripping in camouflage. Picture: SDR.





Throwaway Twenty



