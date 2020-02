WATCH: Farewell comb-overs, hello scalp tattoos









Scalp micropigmentation. Picture: Instagram There are men who will go to great lengths to conceal the fact they are balding. We've all seen those movie scenes where a guy's toupee somehow flaps over, usually in a comical way, or it get's completely blown off by the wind. Leaving the guy embarrassed as his bald patch is exposed and his secret revealed. Well it's not much of a secret when most people can in fact see that the person wearing a toupee. Then there are those guys go as for as wearing a wig.

The guy who opts for the comb-over is the one who puts in the most effort with the least believable results.

It takes skill, patience and a whole lot of product to slick your hair over from one side of the head to the other in an attempt cover that bald patch at the top of your head.

If a guy is really serious and has the money - a substantial amount of money - then they would most likely look into hair implants.

This a serious surgical procedure that involved redistributing your own hair, usually from the back of your head or other parts of the body, to where your hair is thinning or bald.

As mentioned above, this is a surgical procedure (as in going under knife). It's permanent. And it's pricey.

No men have yet another method to explore on their journey believable hair growth.

If you're keen on tattoos, then you will love this new craze, scalp tattoos.

Scalp tattoos create an illusion of a buzz cut.

It is a nonsurgical procedure that injects plant-based pigment into the scalp.

The procedure is carried out by specialists at scalp-micropigmentation clinics and some barber shops and the results last up to seven years.