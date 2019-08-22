Named Cosmopolitan Sexiest Man for 2019, Fezile Mkhize has received so much love from social media fans. Picture: Twitter



Our favourite doctor, Fezile Mkhize, who not only heals the sick but also graces magazine covers, has made it to the Mr World finals.

Mkhize, who shot to fame after winning the SABC 3 "Top Billing" Presenter Search will be competing against other sexy men from Brazil, Spain, Mexico, India, Lebanon, Domican Republic and Venezuela.





Named Cosmopolitan Sexiest Man for 2019, Mkhize has received so much love from social media fans who wished him well for Friday's big event.





WATCH: Top Billing's Fezile Mkhize wins Mr World SA 2019:









Wishing our #MrWorldSouthAfrica, @fezileTmkhize the very best of luck on his journey to become Mr. World 2019. 👑



South Africa is very proud of you! 🇿🇦



Enjoy every moment! pic.twitter.com/Vqo8Lhy6JO — Soné (@SoneIori) August 5, 2019

You're the clear winner Doc, that smile nje. Voting as we speak. https://t.co/ioNsnOHsPa — Teduputsoa (@MoEddie) August 8, 2019

Bring it back 🏆 we’re rooting for you 🙌🏽 — Courtenay (@coolestcourt) August 5, 2019

bon voyage @fezileTmkhize 👑🌍🇿🇦



Remember to bring the crown back with you 😉 https://t.co/IwSmKZ2CUU — CALVERT-M💎 (@CalvertMaurice1) August 5, 2019

All the best for Mr World @fezileTmkhize . I know it’s yours, they ain’t got nothing on you 👑❤️ pic.twitter.com/hdfvoX4gqz — Halala Sabela (@Halala2505) August 4, 2019





Founded in 1996, Mr World is a male beauty pageant sponsored by the Miss World Organization. The finale event takes place on August 23 at The Big Dome, Philippines. For more information visit www.mrworldsouthafrica.co.za



