Our favourite doctor, Fezile Mkhize, who not only heals the sick but also graces magazine covers, has made it to the Mr World finals. 

Mkhize, who shot to fame after winning the SABC 3 "Top Billing" Presenter Search will be competing against other sexy men from Brazil, Spain, Mexico, India, Lebanon, Domican Republic and Venezuela. 

Named Cosmopolitan Sexiest Man for 2019, Mkhize has received so much love from social media fans who wished him well for Friday's big event. 

WATCH: Top Billing's Fezile Mkhize wins Mr World SA 2019:



Founded in 1996, Mr World is  a male beauty pageant sponsored by the Miss World Organization. The finale event takes place on August 23 at The Big Dome, Philippines. For more information visit  www.mrworldsouthafrica.co.za