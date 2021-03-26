What your fragrance says about you

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

AN OUTFIT is not quite complete without a spritz of your divine signature scent. In fact, most people feel naked when they’re not wearing a fragrance, especially men. The fragrance they wear plays a role in boosting their confidence. Themba Ndlovu, a fragrance specialist, says the kind of scent a man chooses to wear offers insight into his personality and interests. From oriental and spicy to fresh and fruity, a man’s choice of scent sets him apart from his peers. “Of course, it’s not an exact science, there’s always a little wriggle room, but chances are you’ll see pieces of yourself in your favourite fragrance. So, what does your signature scent say about you?” he asked. He went on to break down the top fragrance profiles:

Fresh and fruity: Men who like fresh or lightly fruity scents are generally fun-loving guys who don’t take themselves too seriously. They’re the centre of attention, the life of the party, and love making people laugh.

Oriental and spicy: He is the type who wears suits, brogues and cufflinks and, of course, completes the look with a spicy fragrance. This scent is sophisticated and a little mysterious, just like him. He likes to relax at home with his friends and is romantic, too. A night out treating the leading lady in his life is what he loves to do.

Musk and woody: Musk and woody fragrances have a rich, full-bodied scent, leaving a lasting impression. This scent oozes confidence and total masculinity. Men who wear a woody fragrance are usually suave and smooth, and you know what they want.

“When choosing products for your grooming routine, consider these major factors. Firstly, you must like the fragrance you choose. Buying something suggested by someone won’t work if you don’t like it. Secondly, consider whether your choice suits your personality. Lastly, choose a fragrance that appeals to your other half,” Ndlovu added.