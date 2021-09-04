World Beard Day: How to take care of your beard

The first Saturday of September is known as World beard Day, and this year, it’s on September 4. World Beard Day is an event specifically created to celebrate the bearded population. Clubman Pinaud reports that the admiration and honouring of beards has been a common practice among Danish Vikings from 800AD.

Yet, in modern times, bearded fashion has subtly slipped in and out of trends, with the moustache taking the spotlight through most of the 1900s and beards only really making a comeback at the turn of the millennium with more natural – and arguably more unkempt – styles stepping into the 2000s. However, full beards have made a huge comeback, with lumberjack styles being one of the biggest trends. To groom your beard, follow these easy steps:

Wash: Wash your beard with a beard conditioner. Go for something that has essentials oils like coconut oil to help soothe irritated skin while leaving the beard soft and frizz-free. Apply oil: Beard oil is the perfect moisture balance for your face and beard. It helps condition and shines your beard while calming the skin beneath. Also, some beard oils help promote growth. Apply a beard balm: It makes facial hair more manageable, making it easier to comb.