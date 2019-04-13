Jeremy Scott brings virtual characters to life in his latest collection. (Picture: Instagram)

Moschino creative director, Jeremy Scott, was inspired by the popular life simulation game for his much-anticipated capsule, which features various pixelated designs and re-imagined pieces. He admitted that he "loves" the concept of bringing "individual personas to life".

In a statement, he said: "I love the idea of being able to imagine, design and bring to life a world of individual personas with The Sims universe. That concept emulates what I get to do for each collection at Moschino as I create a fantasy universe of spectacular storylines and characters."

To celebrate the legendary collaboration, Scott has morphed Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell alongside Aiden Curtiss and Denek K into Sims characters for the fashion house's limited edition Moschino x The Sims campaign.

The collection will be made up of ready-to-wear pieces, swimwear, and accessories, and features Moschino's signature motifs, including the teddy bear, freezer bunny and iconic phrase that reads "I don't speak Italian, but I do speak Moschino" in a pixelated font.

There is also a pair of earrings that symbolise the plumbob, which is the official name for the green diamond that floats above each member of 'The Sims' community.

The Moschino x The Sims collection will be available at Moschino boutiques worldwide - and at Moschino.com - starting April 13.