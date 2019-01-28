All that glittered was gold at the 2019 Sun Met celebrated with G.H.Mumm on Saturday 26 January, as shining stars of the celebrity, horseracing, and fashion worlds came together in their Precious Metals at Kenilworth Racecourse for Africa’s Richest Race Day.





Hundreds of punters and fashionistas descended upon Kenilworth Racecourse alongside local and international celebrities such as Linda Mtoba, Somizi Mhlongo, Tamaryn Green, Chad Le Clos, Boity Thulo and Olympic medallist, Usain Bolt who returned to the Sun Met celebrated with G.H.Mumm for the second time.





This year’s Best Dressed Woman was awarded to Mala Bryan who walked away with the title for the second consecutive year. The Best Dressed Man honour was awarded to Jody Alexander who donned a dashing suit with gold detail. Both walked away with prizes to the value of R50 000. Judges for the Best Dressed Competition included Precious the Planner, Miss South Africa, Tamaryn Green, Heart FM Radio DJ, Suga, and Actress Linda Mtoba.





This year’s theme, “African Luxury: Precious Metals” was a celebration of the continent’s rich mineral resources and it did not disappoint as the Kenilworth racecourse lit up as the Cape’s most dazzling runway with racegoers dressed to theme in metallics, golds, platinum, and copper colours and textures.