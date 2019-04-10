Street styles spotted at AFIJFW 2018. (Pic: AFI Gallery)

Fashionistas, bloggers and media will be gathering at the Cape Town International Convention Center for the AFI Cape Town Fashion Week. On Friday and Saturday (12-13 April 2019) designers from all over the African continent will showcase their latest collections.

Those attending the shows have most likely purchased their tickets already. Some might even have their outfits ready.

Ready to slay and make their social media pages flourish!

Then there are those who don't have their tickets and definitely don’t have an outfit and with just two days to go, this is cutting it a bit fine.

Yes, you could go wearing jeans and t-shirt - aint nothing wrong with that - I’ve seen people totally rock the basics with the perfect accessories and trendy shoes.

But come on now - it’s Fashion Week and as a serious fashionista, you HAVE to go the extra mile. Knowing that there is no such thing as being too OTT when it comes to Fashion Week.

Now you’re probably sitting there thinking you have NOTHING to wear and in desperate need of style inspo.

Let’s have a look at what people wore at Fashion Weeks from South Africa to New York to help you slay this weekend.

AFIJFW 2018 Street style (Pic: AFI Gallery)

AFIJFW 2018 Street style (Pic: AFI Gallery)

SAFW Streetstyle (Pic: SAFW Gallery)

SAFW Streetstyle (Pic: SAFW Gallery)

SAFW Streetstyle (Pic: SAFW Gallery)



