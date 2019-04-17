Rihanna featured in the May addition of the Harper's Bazaar magazine. (Picture: Instagram)

When Rihanna's cosmetic brand, Fenty Beauty, launched with an inclusive range of 40 foundation shades it sent waves throughout the cosmetic industry. So it's no surprise that the singer and businesswoman was selected to appear on the May cover of the Harper's Bazaar beauty issue.

Riri's style is nothing short of bold, adventurous and fashion forward and the editorial is a true reflection of that.

From the artistic styling to the avant-garde makeup looks, she was transformed into a moving work of art.

Rihanna on the cover of Harper's Bazaar. (Picture: Instagram)

Since it is the beauty addition the main focus was the makeup. The cover look being the most dramatic.

With long red lashes and "brush strokes" of rainbow colours show off her unmistakable green eyes.

The metallic lipstick, almost the same colour as her green eyes, highlights her famous cupid's bow.

Makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench is the creative behind the colourful look.

The same makeup artist who created the much talked about skinny brows we say on the British Vogue cover last year.

Here are more looks from the editorial:







