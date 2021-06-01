StyleMode’s Mother’s Makeover makes Bridgette’s day

Mother’s Day may have come and gone but for one Cape Town mum, Bridgette Spiver, 2021 will be one she will remember with a fond smile as she was rewarded with a Mother’s Day makeover provided by eCommerce platform StyleMode.co.za this past week. Courtesy of her daughter, this 55-year-old hardworking entrepreneur, mother of three and triple grandmother, was selected as the winner of the StyleMode makeover competition and was treated to a day of pampering, fashion, and fun.

Hailing from Blue Downs, Bridgette is intricately involved in her husband’s confectionary and baking business – her chocolate cake is legendary. When not up to her elbows in flour or looking after the family, this humble woman regenerates her energy by spending time in nature – when she can.

We all know by now that Covid-19 has had a devastating effect on many aspects of life as we know it, but it has also brought about a lot of good. For Bridgette, it has meant more of a focus on her family than ever before as well as her community. When people come together to take care of each other, and have real affection for one another, miracles can happen she says.

Styled up with this suede shawl coat in cream.

“I was so surprised when my daughter entered me into the StyleMode Instagram competition, I never thought I would win. I’m so thankful to my daughter for making me feel special and to the team at StyleMode who really went out of their way to make me comfortable and who have given me the confidence to reveal the inner me again. I had so much fun and feel amazing.”

Bridgette who confesses to living in jeans and a T-shirt most of the time, loves to feel special and sophisticated but rarely gets the opportunity. She describes her personal style as being a “Plain Jane,” but we big to differ, and we’ve got the evidence of this in these images. Shy, when she first walked into the studio, Bridgette blossomed under the attention of the makeover team, gaining confidence with each new outfit.

Flutter by butterfly – burgundy blouse over leggings and boots for a feminine touch.

StyleMode’s marketing manager, Jenna Bloch, was delighted with the outcome of the makeover too, saying: “This was our very first makeover competition and we couldn’t imagine a more deserving candidate than Bridgette. I’m not sure who had the most fun with this fashion shoot, Bridgette, or us, as it was truly wonderful watching her ‘own the camera’ and herself. I’m hoping we can do many more makeovers for deserving women in the months to come.”

The total value of Bridgette’s prize amounted to R5000, but the experience, she says, was priceless.

Relaxed but ready for anything in this Velour lounge wear combo from www.stylemode.co.za

Style tips for being a modern mum every day: