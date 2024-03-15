Three of the most iconic and jaw-dropping engagement rings worn by celebrities

Step into the world of celebrity romance and extravagance with some of the most memorable celebrity engagement rings.
From dazzling diamonds to unique gemstones, these tokens of love are more than just accessories – they're symbols of fairy-tale romances and Hollywood glamour.
Join us as we check out three of the most iconic and jaw-dropping engagement rings worn by the stars.
When gymnastics icon Simone Biles announced her engagement to football player Jonathan Owens, the spotlight was shining on her exquisite ring. A radiant display of elegance and sophistication, featuring a captivating oval-shaped diamond, this stunning piece of jewellery took centre stage during a Valentine's Day proposal, adding an extra touch of magic to their love story.https://www.instagram.com/p/CaAIDmnu7CP/?ref=popsugar.com&=___psv__p_48718249__t_w__r_www.popsugar.com%2Ffashion%2Fstylish-celebrity-engagement-rings-45039872_&img_index=6
The rekindling of Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Ben Affleck sparked excitement among fans worldwide. All eyes were on Lopez and her stunning choice of engagement ring, featuring a magnificent green stone that she proudly showcases wherever she goes.https://www.instagram.com/p/Cier7xSJ64b/
The engagement ring adorning the finger of actress Megan Fox, which remains a topic of fascination among jewellery enthusiasts, is crafted with meticulous detail. Fox's ring boasts a unique toi-et-moi-style design, symbolising the unity between her and her partner. Featuring her birthstone, a striking emerald, alongside a shimmering diamond, with stones ranging in size from two to two-and-a-half carats, the ring's value is estimated to be R1.4 million.
IOL Lifestyle