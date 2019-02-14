Fashion designer Victoria Beckham. (Instagram)

The 44-year-old star's eponymous fashion label celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2018 and she has announced a new venture for 2019; Victoria Beckham Beauty which is to go on sale via Victoriabeckham.com from this autumn. The iconic Spice Girl - who is married to retired soccer player David Beckham - posted a video on her Instagram account to her 23.9 million followers saying: "I am very excited to announce that I am about to launch Victoria Beckham beauty."

Revealing her goal for the range in a statement, she added: "I want to take care of women inside and out, providing them with the must-have items in make-up, skincare, fragrance and wellness that I feel I need in my own life."

The new brand will be based in New York and Victoria Beckham Beauty will be headed up by co-founder and CEO Sarah Creal, formerly head of global make-up development and marketing at Estee Lauder. She previously worked with Victoria on the Victoria Beckham x Estee Lauder capsule collections which came out in 2017.

Speaking about the project, Sarah said: "Victoria has an innate love of beauty that started when she was very young, and has continued unabated. This authenticity is going to infuse the entire business strategy, and because everything will be directly overseen by Victoria, the line will be elevated and impeccably curated."