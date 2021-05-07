WATCH: How to make your lashes longer and thicker

We all love long and thick lashes but for some people, their lashes can be short and very thin and they often rely on fake lashes or mascara for more thickness and long lashes.

Many women often apply false lashes with glues that can damage their original lashes, or even worse, it could end up removing some of the original lashes.

Many people forget that eyelashes are just like your skin and hair they can get hydrated, meaning that they need to be well taken care of as often as much.

Here are some helpful tips to make your eyelashes grow longer and thicker:

Drink a lot of water

Drinking water is a very natural substance to not only improve your body and skin but also drinking lots of water can help your lashes grow.

Try using olive oil, coconut oil and castor oil. There's a lot of belief out there that all these oils can improve the length and strength of hair and lashes. Just add a few drops of these oils and apply to your lashes while your eyes are closed, keep the oil on your lashes for just a few minutes and then rinse off.

Apply clear mascara

At its primary level, clean mascara defines and separates the lashes, adding volume, It additionally works to moisturize and condition eyelashes

if you want your lashes to be thicker and to grow faster the apply clear mascara for the illusion of length and thick lashes.

Brush your lashes, Brushing your lashes also helps with growth it also helps with removing dirt and dust that may have stuck on your lashes preventing clogged pores.

Eyelash serum

When having false eyelashes your natural ones may become even weaker than they were before. To strengthen your eyelashes you can use eyelashes serum such as Nanolash. It is serum that does not contain any oils in the composition so it does not dissolve glue used for extensions. This way, you can start to use the serum while you still wear your false lashes. Nanolash will nourish eyelashes follicles and stimulate the growth of eyelashes so that they become stronger, darker, thicker, and longer.

The precise applicator used in Nanolash will make application really simple as just one or two strokes of the brush, once a day, along the upper and lower eyelashes root line is all you need to do. You need to keep in mind that serum has to always be applied to perfectly clean and dry skin. Natural ingredients used in serum makes it safe even for sensitive skin and first effects can be observed just after 30 days of use. It is a great method to strengthen your eyelashes before taking off your extensions.