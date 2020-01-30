Bridezilla's post goes viral after asking her bridesmaid to dye her ginger hair









Taking to Reddit, the unnamed woman said she was worried that her cousin's ginger hair would clash with the wedding colour and theme, and in the process, "destroy the wedding photos". Picture: Needpix Planning the perfect wedding is a nerve-wracking experience for any bride-to-be. But this bride might have gone one step too far. Taking to Reddit, the unnamed woman said she was worried that her cousin's ginger hair would clash with the wedding colour and theme, and in the process, "destroy the wedding photos". Naming the thread: "AITA for asking my bridesmaid to temporarily change her vibrant hair colour for my colour schemed wedding?", user Dreamdaythrowawa went on to describe her issue with the hair colour. "The ongoing issue is that my wedding has a blue and green peacock theme and guests have been asked to follow this colour scheme with their clothes. Hair wasn't originally included at all in the colour scheme but my cousin Ella has natural bright ginger hair," she wrote. "I would never ask someone to permemnantly (sic) change their hair for my wedding, I know that would be bonkers so I suggested some temporary hair dye, but Ella argued that she has been growing her hair for 6 years and doesn't want to risk the colour not washing out."

The bride suggested a compromise by letting her bridesmaid wear a wig, but it seems that it didn't go down too well.

The post has since gone viral, with many online users siding with the bridesmaid's refusal to dye her hair.

"This is her natural hair. If she had artificial coloring, I can see asking her to dye it again, but you are asking someone to change their natural hair color. Yes your wedding, but there are limits are you have exceeded the limit," posted one user.

Another said: "No, even if she had artificially colored hair, you don't get to demand that someone change their hair color for your wedding."

It appears that even the bride's family has taken sides. "EDIT: Ella has dropped out of the wedding because we couldn't reach a compromise so it doesn't matter anymore. I now have to deal with my mom and aunt chewing me out over it all."