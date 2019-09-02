The bridal gown features hand embroidered White Roses of York. Picture: Instagram

Ellie Goulding's Chloé wedding gown took 640 hours to make. The 32-year-old pop star tied the knot with art dealer Caspar Jopling at a star-studded ceremony at York Minster on Saturday - which was attended by royals Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, their mother Sarah Ferguson, and the likes of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Sienna Miller, James Blunt and more - and she has revealed the intricate details designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi added to the high-necked, long-sleeved silk crepe gown.

The bridal gown features hand embroidered White Roses of York and, as a personal touch, the newlyweds initials, E and C, were sewn onto the collar and the traditional veil.

Ellie revealed she worked alongside Natacha to create a "timeless and classic" dress and admitted she had "never felt more special" than on the day she got to try on her gown in Paris.

In a statement issued to JustJared.com, the "Love Me Like You Do" hitmaker said: “I was so thrilled and excited to collaborate with Natacha at Chloé on my wedding dress.

"I have loved the brand and their incredible team for years, so it only seemed right for Chloé to play big part of this special day.

“Natacha worked alongside me to design something timeless and classic, but with all the Chloé spirit. "Natacha is a very talented designer and I have admired her work from day one.

"I have never felt more special than the moment I first tried on the dress during my fitting in Paris, it was utterly awe-inspiring to see the craftsmanship and attention to detail.”

Ellie's bridesmaids matched the singer in long white silk dresses, while the groom wore a bespoke Huntsman suit.

After saying their "I do’s", the couple shared a kiss at the altar of the stunning Gothic cathedral and the moment was captured by royal photographer Matt Porteous - who is known for his work with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Ellie then planted another kiss on her husband outside, much to the delight of the crowds of fans who had stood outside the Minster all afternoon to get a glimpse of the newlyweds.

The "Lights" singer had arrived at her wedding in a blue Volkswagen camper van.

The couple will celebrate their marriage at a festival-themed reception at their stately home Castle Howard, which is 15 miles north of York.