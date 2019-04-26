Today’s modern brides are spoilt for choice when it comes to wedding gowns. Classic and traditional white feminine gowns with a tiara or veil are still a popular choice for many brides. But for the millennial bride the possibilities are endless. From Africa-inspired gowns to bohemian styles, shapes and colourful options, many designers now cater for that bride who wants to celebrate individuality.

Here is a selection of unconventional wedding gowns straight from the African Fashion International Cape Town Fashion Week (#AFICTW), and the designers to keep on your radar.





VINTAGE mystery by Neville Masondo: Give the veil or tiara a break and make a dramatic entrance with this over-the-top hat.



GOLDEN by AFI Prive: The perfect dress doesn’t have to come with over-the-top details to be glamorous. This minimalist gold dress is elegant and fabulous.





THE blushing bride by Orapeleng Modutle Style Avenue: Shades of rose, blush or salmon like this dress are proof that you don’t need to wear white to look bridal.

DREAMY lilac and lavender by Marianne Fassler. Lilac is already a popular choice for bridesmaids. Millennial lilac and lavender is perfect for the bride as well.





AFRICAN Goddess by Imprint: This dress here received a standing ovation at fashion week. The distinct African print paired is cleverly paired with apron geometric print and head-wrap. It screams African royalty.





GOTHIC Bride by Aphia Sakyi: Decadent, chic and elegant, black remains the most flattering colour. This look is for fashion forward brides.

BRIDE in pants by Neville Masondo: Fitted pants or even jumpsuits will give you major style cred and confidence on your day. Paired with a glamorous top, the look is practical and fabulous.

All pictures by AFI/Simon Diener/SDR