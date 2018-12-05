Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tie the knot. (Picture: Instagram)

Singer Nick Jonas, 26, and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, 36, tied the knot in Rajasthan state over the weekend but there have been no pictures of her wedding dress. On Tuesday the starlet finally posted a picture on her Instagram account unveiling her intricately designed Ralph Lauren dress.

With more than two million mother-of-pearl sequins sewn into it and embroidery that took 1 826 hours to complete, the dress was exquisite but it was the 23-metre-long veil that made an even grander entrance than the bride herself.

The delicate tulle veil was carried by five people as Priyanka walked down the aisle with her mother Madhu at her side.

“For the Western wedding, we had been talking to a bunch of incredible designers, but ultimately when Ralph Lauren approached us, I learned that Ralph has only designed three wedding dresses in 50 years - one for his daughter, his daughter in law, and his niece,” said Chopra during the interview with People Magazine.

The couple's three-day wedding extravaganza also included a traditional Hindu ceremony on Sunday.

