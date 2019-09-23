Taraji P. Henson arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. Picture: AP

Taraji P. Henson will tie the knot in a Vera Wang gown next year. The Empire star "leaked" she will marry retired American footballer Kelvin Hayden on April 4, 2020, and revealed the designer of her wedding dress as she walked the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Sunday.

Speaking to Access Hollywood at the star-studded bash at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, she said: "Vera Wang is definitely making my dress. The wedding is 4/4/20, I leaked it. We haven't pinpointed the silhouette yet."

Henson recently revealed she doesn't want a bridal party at her wedding - she wants their ceremony to be an intimate affair with just their closest loved ones there to witness their vows.

The actress - who has son Marcell Johnson, 25, with late high school sweetheart William Johnson - said it was also vital the food was top notch and that they have a "a bomb DJ".

She said: "I told my wedding planner make it pretty, fun, make sure the food is good and a bomb DJ.

"No bridal party, I'm not a bridezilla ... please, I just want to say my vows in front of the people that I love. Eat good food and have fun. That's it!"

The pair were due to head down the aisle this summer, but she decided to take some time off instead.

She said: "I'm taking the summer off. It's too late! A wedding you have to plan in a year... I'm just going to take this summer and be normal, take a vacation - a couple, a few - I have a girlfriends' trip coming up, then me and my fiancé have to do something."

