What to wear to a job interview to make a good impression

When it comes to job interviews, first impressions are everything. While you might not have much control over how the interview might go, the one thing you have control over is how you present yourself in the interview.

What you wear can have a big impact on how you are perceived by potential employers. Here are some tips on what to wear to a job interview to make sure you are presenting yourself in the best possible light. Dress professionally No matter what type of company it is it’s always better to be overdressed rather than under-dressed.

For most job interviews, it's best to wear business professional attire, such as a suit and tie for men or a pantsuit or dress for women. Always opt to be overdressed. Picture: Christina Morillo / Pexels Pay attention to details Make sure your clothes are clean, ironed, and in good condition. Pay attention to small details like making sure your shoes are polished and your accessories are tasteful.

Stick to neutral colours When in doubt, stick to neutral colours like black, navy, or grey. These colours are generally seen as more professional and will help you to make a good impression. Stick to neutral tones. Picture: Emmy E / Pexels Avoid too much perfume or cologne While you want to make sure you smell fresh and clean, it's important not to go overboard with perfume or cologne.

Some people are sensitive to strong scents, so it's best to keep it subtle. Pay attention to fit Make sure your clothes fit well and are comfortable to move in. Ill-fitting clothes can be distracting and can make you appear less confident and untidy.