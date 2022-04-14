Thando Thabethe met Kelly Rowland and gave her some Thabooty’s

Actress and 947 radio host Thando Thabethe met international singer Kelly Rowland and took to her Instagram stories to share her experience. The “Dilemma” star is currently visiting South Africa, Johannesburg.

It is unclear at this stage whether Rowland is visiting for work or pleasure, however, her visit seems to have got South African fans in a tizz, including Thabethe. In a series of Insta-stories, Thabethe is seen listening to jams from Destiny’s Child’s including “Jumpin Jumpin”, which she lip syncs in her car. In a separate story she said that she is currently “fan-girling” after sitting down with the member of Destiny’s Child.

“So I am not even ashamed, I am proper fan-girling today. I sat down with a member of Destiny’s Child, I grew up on Destiny’s Child and I gave her some Thabootys and I spoke to her and hugged her five times and crazy, wow, what,” said Thabethe. The fan girl also commented on the “What A Feeling” hitmaker’s Instagram post saying “Sooo lovely meeting you 😍 enjoy your @thabootys ❤️❤️❤️”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) Aside from meeting one of her favourite singers of all time, Thabethe is also excited for her recent award nomination.

The “947 Drive with Thando” presenter has been nominated for a DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Award (#DSTVMVCA) under the category “Favourite Radio Personality”. Thabethe will be up against Thomas Msengana and Skhumba, Selbeyonce Mkhize, Lerato Kganyago and Sphectacula and DJ Naves. She wrote on Instagram: “You guys we are nominated!️‼️ A big congratulations to all my fellow nominees & thank you to #DSTVMVCA !!! Lets bring this one home‼️‼️‼️ please vote for me using the my DStv app or via the link in my bio…❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾”.