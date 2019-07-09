Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones. Supplied picture.

Fashion, good food and drink...as well as top-notch entertainment sums up the The Glenlivet JazzTown at the Vodacom Durban July (VDJ2019) on Saturday. The marquee is one of the most-sought after place for the Durban July, as you are guaranteed first class service, a good time and memorable live performances. Entertainment for this year included headline act "Princess of Africa" Yvonne Chaka Chaka who had us singing along to her old time favourites such as "umqombothi" and "I am in love with a DJ" . Music duo Mafikizolo and The Soil also performed on the night. With the theme being "Stars of Africa" celebs, entertainers and influencers attended dressed to the nines. Popular outfit choices included sparkly numbers for the ladies and tailored suits for the gentlemen. Guests of the marquee spent the afternoon and evening sipping on THE Glenlivet, indulging in a scrumptious buffet that provided a constant supply of lamb cutlets, curries and desserts, among other things. Dj PH kept us on the dance floor dancing until late at night.





THE Glenlivet brand manager Marco Vandeput , singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Keval Ramraj. Supplied picture.









R&B singer Jimmy Nevis and Nicole Osborne.Supplied picture.

Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi was the MC for the occasion and A-listers included Minnie Dlamini and R&B singer Jimmy Nevis as well as influencers photographer Tony Mac, Vintage Menswear influencer Lourens Gebhardt and entrepreneur Prince "Thabz" Mkhize .





The Durban July festivities began on Friday with a prelude dinner at Café 1999 in Musgrave, where VIPs were treated to a intimate food and THE Glenlivet tasting by brand manager Marco Vandeput.





Model and actor Stevel Marc and singer and entrepreneur Yvonne Chaka Chaka at The Glenlivet JazzTown . Supplied picture





WATCH Tony Mac's experience at the The Glenlivet JazzTown . Video by West Lit Studio.



